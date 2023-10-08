Watch CBS News
Simone Biles wins 2 more gold medals at 2023 Gymnastics World Championships

U.S. women's gymnastics wins 7th straight title
Simone Biles leads U.S. women's gymnastics team to 7th straight world title 00:43

Simone Biles wrapped up the 2023 Gymnastics World Championships by winning two more gold medals, further cementing her status as the most decorated gymnast in history.

Biles collected the two gold medals Sunday for balance beam and floor exercise. She also won a silver medal for vault.

Biles now holds the record for the most combined world championship and Olympic medals, USA Gymnastics said in a tweet. The win brings her total to 37 medals. 

On Wednesday, Biles led the U.S. women's team to a seventh consecutive team title at the gymnastics world championship in Antwerp. Since 2011, U.S. women have won gold in the team event at every world championship. 

Clinching that gold medal made Biles the most decorated female gymnast in history – topping Larisa Latynina of the former Soviet Union. Her win on Friday catapulted her ahead of retired gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.

Day Seven - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles competes on Vault during the Women's All Around Final on October 06, 2023, in Antwerp, Belgium. NAOMI BAKER / Getty Images

Biles returned to competition in August after taking nearly a two-year break from the sport following the Toyko Olympics. During her time away, she married Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, becoming the youngest recipient of the honor. 

—Christopher Brito and the Associated Press contributed to reporting.

