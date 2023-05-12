Simone Biles' husband NFL safety Jonathan Owens joins Green Bay Packers

Jonathan Owens, husband of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, signed with the Green Bay Packers as their newest safety on Friday.

The former Houston Texan player announced the news in an Instagram post, alongside a photo of him signing paperwork with Biles.

"New beginnings. Perfect cap to an amazing week," Ownes wrote. "Let's get to work 🧀 Year 6 on the way‼️"

Owens and Biles are coming off an already exciting few weeks — The couple said "I do" for a second time last weekend at a lavish destination wedding at the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas — a ceremony that was featured in Vogue Magazine. They tied the knot for the first time on April 21 after a one-year engagement. Biles changed her name to Simone Biles Owen Biles on Twitter. The couple has been together since 2020.

Biles also commemorated her husband's achievement on Instagram, referencing their recent nuptials: "slight wedding content intermission to say GO PACK GO 🧀🤭💛," the gold medalist posted with photos of her and Owens at the Packers facility and Lambeau Field.

Before this, Owens played with the Texans starting in 2019, switching back and forth between the practice squad and active roster throughout most of his time there. Biles, a Texas native, first met Owens when he played for the Texans. In December 2021, the Texans signed the 27-year-old athlete to a 2-year $1.175 million contract.

Owens was an undrafted free agent in the 2018 NFL Draft; he signed with the Arizona Cardinals who waived him in 2019.