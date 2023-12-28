Watch CBS News
Silver Alert issued for 72 year old Dallas man

DALLAS — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Bill Wafer from Dallas.

bill-wafer-dallas-silver-alert-122823.png
A Silver Alert has been issued for 72 year old Dallas resident, Bill Wafer. CBS News Texas

Wafer was last seen in the 2200 block of Pine St. in Dallas. He was wearing a brown suit and black leather jacket.

Dallas Police say Wafer left the area on foot and may need assistance.

Bill Wafer is described as a 5'8", black male with grey hair and brown eyes.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call the department at 911 or 214-671-4268.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 4:33 PM CST

