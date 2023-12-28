Silver Alert issued for 72 year old Dallas man

DALLAS — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Bill Wafer from Dallas.

Wafer was last seen in the 2200 block of Pine St. in Dallas. He was wearing a brown suit and black leather jacket.

Dallas Police say Wafer left the area on foot and may need assistance.

Bill Wafer is described as a 5'8", black male with grey hair and brown eyes.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call the department at 911 or 214-671-4268.