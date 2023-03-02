Dallas police issue Silver Alert for missing man Arthur Henry Page
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Silver Alert has been issued for Arthur Henry Page, who was last seen on Feb. 23.
Dallas police say Page is an 83-year-old Black man with grey hair and brown eyes. He is about 5'9" and 200 lbs.
Police say Page may be confused and in need of assistance. He was driving a grey Chevrolet Cruze with Pennsylvania license plate No. LLN-1582.
Page was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt. He was in the 3000 block of West Mockingbird Lane. On Feb. 25, he was seen in Fort Worth on a flock camera at 6:41 a.m., police say.
If you have information police ask you call 911 or (214) 671-4268 and reference case No. 031992-2023.
