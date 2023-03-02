Dallas police issue Silver Alert for missing man Arthur Henry Page

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Silver Alert has been issued for Arthur Henry Page, who was last seen on Feb. 23.

Dallas police say Page is an 83-year-old Black man with grey hair and brown eyes. He is about 5'9" and 200 lbs.

Arthur Henry Page, 83. Dallas Police Department

Police say Page may be confused and in need of assistance. He was driving a grey Chevrolet Cruze with Pennsylvania license plate No. LLN-1582.

Page was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt. He was in the 3000 block of West Mockingbird Lane. On Feb. 25, he was seen in Fort Worth on a flock camera at 6:41 a.m., police say.

If you have information police ask you call 911 or (214) 671-4268 and reference case No. 031992-2023.