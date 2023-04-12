Silver Alert issued for Cecilia Garcia, last seen in Wylie

WYLIE (CBSNewsTexas) – A Silver Alert has been issued for Cecilia Garcia, 82.

Cecilia Garcia, 82. Wylie Police Department

Garcia was last seen at 11 a.m. in the 300 block of South Fourth Street on April 11.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black pants and gray slippers. She was using a red walker with a seat.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5'1 and 160 pounds.

If you have any information about Garcia, contact the Wylie Police Department at (972) 442-8171.