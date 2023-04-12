Watch CBS News
Local News

Silver Alert issued for Cecilia Garcia, last seen in Wylie

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Top Stories in North Texas, April 11
Top Stories in North Texas, April 11 05:43

WYLIE (CBSNewsTexas) – A Silver Alert has been issued for Cecilia Garcia, 82. 

cecilia-garcia.jpg
Cecilia Garcia, 82. Wylie Police Department

Garcia was last seen at 11 a.m. in the 300 block of South Fourth Street on April 11.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black pants and gray slippers. She was using a red walker with a seat. 

Garcia is described as a Hispanic woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5'1 and 160 pounds.

If you have any information about Garcia, contact the Wylie Police Department at (972) 442-8171.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 9:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.