1 person in custody after firing handgun at Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy in Mesquite
MESQUITE – One person is in custody after firing a handgun at the Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy Oates campus in Mesquite Monday morning.
It happened around 8:50 a.m. Police say a person entered the school with a firearm.
While officers attempted to negotiate with the person, there was an exchange of gunfire between the person and officers, according to officials. That person was taken to a local hospital for injuries related to the incident.
No students or officers were injured.
Students are being released to the Living Truth Church, located at 3130 Moon Drive, for parents to pick them up.
Although it's Presidents Day, class was in session at this campus.
This story is developing.
