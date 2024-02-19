Video shows terrifying moments in Mesquite classroom Video from inside a classroom shows what it was like for students at the Pioneer Technology and Arts Academy Monday morning when a school day turned terrifying. It was in the middle of the second period when Mesquite Police received a call from the charter school about a student inside the office with a firearm who refused to put it down. The student who recorded this video said, "I was really nervous. The teacher was telling us to calm down and stay silent. Some of us were silent or texting or calling their families."