Sherwin-Williams cleanup continues, 1 million gallons of water collected

By CBS Texas Staff

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Cleanup continues in Garland after last week's explosion and fire at a Sherwin-Williams paint factory.

Sunday, the city said 1 million gallons of potentially impacted water have been collected from nearby creeks and are headed to state and federally-approved facilities for disposal.

Officials involved in sampling, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), said the water and sanitation systems still appear unaffected. 

Still, pollutants have spread to nearby cities and are expected to ultimately flow into the Trinity River.    

The EPA again urged residents not to fish or have contact with Duck Creek or the East Fork Trinity River until further notice.

For more information please visit the EPA's incident website by clicking here.

First published on August 13, 2023 / 10:53 PM

