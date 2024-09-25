Shelter in place notice for part of Frisco is lifted after pool chemical warehouse fire

FRISCO – The Frisco Fire Department has lifted a notice to shelter in place Wednesday morning for part of the city as it responded to a 3-alarm fire at a pool chemical supply warehouse on John W. Elliott Drive near All Stars Avenue.

The fire is out, and shelter in place order was lifted around 9:30 a.m.

The impacted area was bound by Research Road to the north, Page Street to the south, railroad tracks to the east and the Dallas North Tollway to the west. The area included various city buildings, Medical City Frisco hospital, Toyota Stadium and a number of apartment buildings.

A Frisco Fire Department spokesperson told CBS News Texas they responded to the fire at Texas Pool Supply around 8 a.m. Employees were inside the business at the time, but everyone was able to evacuate. There were no injuries.

Firefighters from Little Elm also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.