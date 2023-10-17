Police investigating fatal shooting of Shatodrick Stewart in southwest Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police are investigating after Shatodrick Stewart, 27, was fatally shot on Oct. 15.

Investigators said Stewart was shot in the 4000 block of West Camp Wisdom Road, five minutes away from where officers received the initial call around 4:45 a.m.

Police said Stewart was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Dallas Police Department asks anyone with information to contact Detective Joshua Romero at 214-671-3645 or email joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.