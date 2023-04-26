First Alert Weather: Severe storms expected in North Texas Wednesday afternoon, evening

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A Weather Alert has been posted for strong-to-severe storms in North Texas Wednesday afternoon and evening.

CBS News Texas

The CBS News Texas weather team is closely tracking a frontal system that will spread a few storms in parts of our area throughout the evening. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has most of North Texas under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3) for severe weather Wednesday.

CBS News Texas

Scattered showers and storms will continue pushing across our area through the early-to-mid afternoon, all in advance of a warm front that will lift from the south. The storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. We could also see some small hail.

CBS News Texas

However, the greatest threat for severe weather will likely arrive anytime between 1 and 10 p.m. as the warm front pushes more unstable air over our area, followed by a cold front.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

As the cold front pushes in, any storms that develop will likely produce heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. Have a plan of action if a warning is issued for your area. Flash flooding is also possible. Turn around, don't drown.

A few storms will linger tonight in parts of North Texas, but most of the activity should be east and southeast of our area, mainly after midnight.

CBS News Texas

On Thursday, a few isolated showers are possible. Otherwise, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The CBS News Texas weather team has also issued an alert for Friday, so be sure to stay weather aware here.