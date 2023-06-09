Severe storms expected Saturday across North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – CBS News Texas meteorologists are watching two rounds of storms that will make way to North Texas on Saturday.

CBS News Texas

Saturday will be an active day across North Texas with two rounds of rain and storms that could be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded North Texas to a Level 3, Enhanced Risk. Large to very large hail, wind gusts of 65-plus mph, localized flooding/flash flooding and an isolated tornado are all possible.

Please be weather aware throughout the day tomorrow.

CBS News Texas

Models are in agreement on two rounds of storms, but not on the placement storms.

The path of the morning round is important, as it could work over the atmosphere and limit the instability available for the afternoon round.

A dryline to our west and outflow boundaries from the morning storms will determine where afternoon storms develop.

Models agree the first round arrives near sunrise along the Red River, but diverge from there.

We are going to look at two different models. Here is the HRRR:

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

It is more aggressive with the first round of storms, maintaining their strength and tracking them further south into the Metroplex by midmorning.

Then the afternoon round is more spotty and focused south of I-20 but still likely strong to severe.

CBS News Texas

The GRAF model keeps the first round more northeast with minimal coverage in the Metroplex. Which then leads to the afternoon round developing further north and becoming more widespread.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

This is why it is important to remain weather aware throughout Saturday and keep up-to-date on the latest forecast.

Models also agree on the storms coming to an end by 9 p.m. to 10pm.

Then it is all about the heat for Sunday with temperatures near 100 degrees, and heat indices close to 105 degrees.

CBS News Texas