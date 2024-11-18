7 charged with organized criminal activity in multimillion-dollar North Texas cargo theft ring

GRAPEVINE – Seven suspects in a multimillion-dollar cargo theft ring have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity after law enforcement in North Texas disrupted the alleged operation, the Grapevine Police Department said.

According to police, the theft ring was responsible for burglaries throughout the region.

Arrested were six Dallas men and one man from Carrollton:

Adrian Ellison, 38, of Dallas

Julius Green, 40, of Dallas

Willie Hill, 38, of Dallas

Fayzal Kara, 40, of Carrollton

Ronnie Vaden, 33, of Dallas

Derrick White, 38, of Dallas

Eric White, 33, of Dallas

The investigation kicked off after a May 13 warehouse burglary, where $500,000 worth of Ray-Ban glasses and Oculus goggles were stolen, police said.

According to police, surveillance footage captured a suspect cutting a hole in a bay door to access and unload merchandise from "several pallets."

A Grapevine police crime analyst created a bulletin featuring photos of the suspects, a stolen truck, and their burglary methods. Another law enforcement agency suspected the group was linked to similar burglaries in their jurisdiction, police said. The analyst then discovered crime bulletins from other North Texas cities involving the same burglary techniques.

In August, a suspect vehicle was observed near a warehouse known for storing large quantities of electronics. Drone surveillance confirmed an active burglary at the warehouse.

Authorities said the suspects narrowly avoided capture using multiple lookouts throughout the city, who tipped them off to the police response seconds before the officers' arrival; however, one suspect was apprehended that night. The six others were arrested between August and earlier this month.

Believed to be active since at least 2023, the group has been linked to seven burglaries between August 2023 and June 2024.