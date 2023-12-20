Watch CBS News
Semi-truck catches on fire, closes lanes on I-35E

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - Multiple lanes are closed on I-35E northbound at FM 407 after a semi-truck caught on fire just south of Lewisville Lake. Only the left lane remains open at this time.

The driver of the 18-wheeler hit an outside retaining wall and then the gas tank ruptured and caught on fire. The driver got out of the truck okay.   

Emergency crews and hazmat crews are on the scene, where there is a lot of smoke and still some flames. They're going to let the fuel burn out, so there's not an exact timeline of when lanes will open back up.

Delays are extending back toward the Fox Avenue area. If you need to avoid the traffic, you could get off at Fox Avenue and head up the Garden Ridge Road and try to get back on I-35E north of the accident, but right now we are seeing delays up to an hour. The Garden Ridge exit in the northbound direction is shut down, as well, because there's still debris on the ramp and on the right two lanes.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 9:39 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

