Watch CBS News
Local News

Second suspect in teen's murder in Grand Prairie arrested, police say

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Family Dollar recalls
Family Dollar recalls 00:25

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A second suspect is in jail facing a murder charge after the fatal shooting of a teen in Grand Prairie earlier this week.

Around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a shooting investigation at Medical City ER Grand Prairie after a teen with an apparent gunshot wound arrived.

The teen, later identified as 18-year-old Simon Nguyen, was pronounced dead by emergency room staff.

Detectives found he and the person who shot him knew each other and were engaged in a "possible high-risk activity" that resulted in Nguyen being shot.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Nathan Nix. He was caught by the United States Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force the same day. Nix is held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center, charged with murder.

Through further investigation, detectives discovered Nix had an accomplice.

The Grand Prairie Police Department said the second suspect, 19-year-old Nakarius Hall was arrested at his home in Arlington on Saturday with assistance from US Marshals.

Hall was also booked into the Grand Prairie Detention Center and charged with murder.  

Nathan Nix, Nakarius Hall
  Nathan Nix, Nakarius Hall; suspects in Grand Prairie murder Grand Prairie Police

First published on October 14, 2023 / 4:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.