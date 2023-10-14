Second suspect in teen's murder in Grand Prairie arrested, police say

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A second suspect is in jail facing a murder charge after the fatal shooting of a teen in Grand Prairie earlier this week.

Around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a shooting investigation at Medical City ER Grand Prairie after a teen with an apparent gunshot wound arrived.

The teen, later identified as 18-year-old Simon Nguyen, was pronounced dead by emergency room staff.

Detectives found he and the person who shot him knew each other and were engaged in a "possible high-risk activity" that resulted in Nguyen being shot.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Nathan Nix. He was caught by the United States Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force the same day. Nix is held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center, charged with murder.

Through further investigation, detectives discovered Nix had an accomplice.

The Grand Prairie Police Department said the second suspect, 19-year-old Nakarius Hall was arrested at his home in Arlington on Saturday with assistance from US Marshals.

Hall was also booked into the Grand Prairie Detention Center and charged with murder.