Police: 1 teen dead, another behind bars following shooting in Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — One teenager is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting in Grand Prairie Friday night.

Around 10:40 p.m. Oct. 12, police responded to a shooting investigation at Medical City ER Grand Prairie after a man with an apparent gunshot wound had been transported.

The man, later identified as 18-year-old Simon Nguyen, was pronounced dead by emergency room staff.

Detectives determined he and the person who shot him knew each other and engaged in a "possible high-risk activity" when a disturbance occurred, resulting in Nguyen being shot.

The suspect has since been identified as 19-year-old Nathan Nix.

He was apprehended Friday, police said, and is currently being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a capital murder charge.