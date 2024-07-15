Search continues for man who possibly drowned in Eagle Mountain Lake

TARRANT COUNTY – Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who was last seen at Eagle Mountain Lake on Saturday.

Maggie Berger with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said the man, who is in his mid-30s, possibly drowned Saturday evening. Officers with the Tarrant Regional Water District and Texas Game Wardens searched for the man until 5 a.m. Sunday.

The search continued Sunday around 10:30 a.m. and continued until dark, Berger said. Recovery efforts will continue Monday morning.

Berger said the Texas Game Wardens are using sonar to search for the man but it's a "challenge due to a lack of a well-defined search area."

Eagle Mountain Lake is located in northwest Tarrant County and parts of southern Wise County.

This is the second drowning search in North Texas recently. Less than a week ago, a 60-year-old man drowned in Lake Grapevine after diving into the lake and not resurfacing.