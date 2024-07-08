Watch CBS News
Search continues for 60-year-old man who dove off a boat in Lake Grapevine

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

GRAPEVINE – First responders are actively searching for a 60-year-old man who was last seen diving into Lake Grapevine.

The man was reported missing Sunday just after 7 p.m.

The Grapevine Fire Department says the man was with another person when he dove into the water and did not make it back on the boat. 

The Grapevine and Flower Mound fire departments as well as Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens conducted sonar searches until sunset on Sunday and resumed searching on Monday. 

GFD says they do not have a good last-seen point, making the search area very large. They will continue the search until the man is located.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

