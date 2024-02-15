AMBER Alert issued for 11-year-old Livingston girl
LIVINGSTON – Police are searching for an 11-year-old last from Livingston.
Audrii Cunningham was last seen in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive at 7 a.m. on Feb. 15.
She is described as 4-foot-1 with blond hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, a camo backpack, black pants and black high-top tennis shoes.
The public is asked to report information about Audrii's whereabouts to the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (936)327-6810.
Livingston is located about 75 miles north east of Houston.
