Search continues for Marisela Botello, last seen in Deep Ellum 3 weeks ago

By Annie Gimbel

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Lyft dropped off Marisela Botello, 23, alone in Deep Ellum on the night of Sunday October 4.

The last known footage of Botello, with her hair half-up in a halter-style, metallic purple dress shows her leaving the Select Start bar at 1 a.m. Her family said the surveillance video also showed Botello leaving with an unknown man.

No one has heard from or seen her since.

Botello arrived in Dallas on Oct. 2 to visit an ex-boyfriend and was scheduled to return on Oct.5, according to her family.

Her ex-boyfriend still has her belongings. Police said she hasn't used her cellphone or credit cards that might pinpoint her location.

Have you seen Marisela Botello? If you have any information, please contact the Dallas Police Department's missing person's unit at 214.671.4268 or email missingpersons@dpd.dallascityhall.com (Case # 177834-2020)(courtesy: Aware Foundation)

If you have any information, please contact the Dallas Police Department's missing person's unit at 214.671.4268 or email missingpersons@dpd.dallascityhall.com.

Botello's family has set up a GoFundMe to assist with their efforts to find her.

