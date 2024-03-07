Scattered storms throughout Thursday in North Texas with slight threat of severe weather

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a weather alert today and tomorrow for possible strong to severe storms in parts of North Texas.

As we move through this Thursday, stay alert and prepare for scattered showers and storms. The storms will be on and off throughout the day. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and large hail. Periods of heavy rain are also possible.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tonight, we'll see cloudy skies with another round of scattered showers and storms that could be strong to severe. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

We will also be tracking a round of strong to severe storms early Friday, likely before 8 a.m. Heavy rain, hail and gusty winds are possible.

Weather conditions will gradually improve by Friday afternoon, but a stray sprinkle or shower could still develop as a cold front swings by. Widespread rain is not likely. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

You will want to stay warm on Saturday! High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. It will also be breezy, with wind gusts as high as 25-30 mph. We will see partly cloudy skies.

On Sunday, highs are back in the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Highs are back in the 70s by Monday and Tuesday.