Scattered showers, storms move into North Texas overnight

NORTH TEXAS — A severe thunderstorm watch is coming just north of the Red River. If storms congeal and move in overnight ahead of the front and maintain some intensity, be watching for this to be extended into northern parts of the metroplex.

High-resolution models do maintain and show the proliferation of storms near the frontal boundary on its approach overnight. A few warnings are anticipated, but if not, some storms could still be strong with marginal hail and some winds to 50-60mph. Brief heavy rain and localized ponding on the roads could also be in play.

The Storm Prediction Center maintains North Texas in the low-end severe threat overnight.

The National Hurricane Center hasn't adjusted Helene's track much as of Tuesday afternoon, and she remains a Tropical Storm at this moment. Expect Rapid Intensification during the day on Thursday, and if it gets any more time over the open, warm Gulf waters, higher categories aren't out of the question.

Finally, fall-like arrives weather just in time for the State Fair of Texas. The upper-level low and Helene will dance a little before congealing into a strong low-pressure system and pull off to the east. The trend is increasingly pushing rain chances out of the area.