Sanger man arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old in Denton

DENTON - A 19-year-old Sanger man was charged with the murder of a 16-year-old in Denton.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, Denton Police and Fire were called to an unconscious person report near Denia Park at Roselawn Drive and Bernard Street. Police say the caller to 911 reported an unresponsive male driver with a visible bullet hole in the vehicle's window.

The 16-year-old victim, Ely Mendez Gomez was taken to a nearby hospital but pronounced dead.

Investigators spoke with witnesses, including a female passenger who was in Gomez's vehicle at the time of the shooting. All witnesses described a suspect in all dark clothing whose face was concealed by a ski mask at the park. The female passenger also reported seeing the suspect with a gun in their hand.

Over the course of the investigation, additional details were discovered that led detectives to identify 19-year-old Marcus Williams as a person of interest in the case. Surveillance footage and other digital evidence led detectives to determine that Williams was following Gomez's vehicle the night of the shooting. Williams is the boyfriend of the female passenger.

On Wednesday afternoon, Williams was arrested at a business in the 1500 block of W. University Drive. He is currently in the City of Denton Jail. No bond has been set.