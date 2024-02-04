Watch CBS News
Police investigating shooting that leaves 1 person dead in Denton

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

DENTON - The Denton Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday night.

At 11:37 p.m. on Saturday, Denton Police and Fire responded to a report about an unconscious person report near Denia Park at Roselawn Drive and Bernard Street. Police say the caller to 911 reported an unresponsive male driver with a visible bullet hole in the vehicle's window.

When police arrived, they discovered the victim, who had an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Hunter Gay at (940) 349-7793.

For those who prefer to remain anonymous, contact Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477), or submit tips online at www.dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.

February 4, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

