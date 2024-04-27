Sales tax holiday weekend perfect time to stock up on emergency supplies

NORTH TEXAS – It's just the start of the busy Spring storm season in North Texas, and if you're not prepared with your batteries and other storm essentials yet, now is a good time to stock up. That's because this weekend is a sales tax holiday in Texas for emergency supplies.

We just made it through one round of bad storms Friday

"It got pitch black and I could only go about 20 miles an hour down Interstate 30," said Jamie Martin of DeKalb.

Now more are on the way.

Martin is in town to race his horses this weekend. His go-to method for making it through storms?

"I pray a lot," said Martin.

Others stock up on essentials ahead of the storm.

"It could go anywhere from flashlights, tarps, 2X4s to plywood," said Joseph Graham, manager of the Grand Prairie Ace Hardware.

Graham often sees customers rushing in for last-minute supplies during bad weather. But he said that can be too late.

"It's important that they do plan ahead and let their local stores know if we don't have it because there's a good chance we can get it and a lot of places run out of items," Graham said.

But if you're in need of storm supplies, you're in luck because this weekend you won't have to pay state or local sales tax on emergency preparation items like batteries, flashlights, fuel cans and even emergency ladders.

"That's wonderful," Martin said. "We're taxed to death so any break we get is better than none."

If you're one of the millions of people who have moved to Texas in recent years, you might not know what to do in the event of a tornado warning in your area.

According to the Texas General Land Office, if you're inside a building, get to a small interior room. If you're in a mobile home, get out immediately and go to the lowest floor of a nearby building or storm shelter. If you're outside, get to shelter fast, and if you can't, lie in a low spot with your hands over your head.

"If you're a newcomer take the storm serious because I've been here all my life and I take it serious you gotta watch out," said Martin.

The sales tax holiday lasts from now until midnight on Monday, April 29. For a full list of emergency prep supplies that can be purchased tax free, CLICK HERE.