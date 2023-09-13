Deadly shooting of TCU student prompts city leaders push for increased safety measures

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The deadly shooting of a Texas Christian University student in West 7th earlier this month prompted city leaders to push for increased safety measures in Forth Worth's entertainment districts.

21-year-old Wes Smith was shot and killed in Fort Worth's West 7th Entertainment District on Sept 1. The area is just miles from TCU and is a popular spot for both college students and locals alike. The streets are typically packed with bars, clubs, and restaurants and on the weekends the neighborhood can see thousands of visitors.

Mayor Mattie Parker knew the TCU student personally. Smith coached her son's football team.

Parker said she spent the past two weeks meeting with public safety officials and business owners to find long-term safety solutions.

"West 7th is a large, successful entertainment district, and it is vitally important that we are doing all we can to ensure visitors to the area can feel safe there and in all entertainment districts across the city," said Parker. "Fort Worth puts public safety first and embraces creative solutions, and the feedback and commitment to collaboration I have seen from City staff, FWPD, and business owners on this issue make me confident that we can make significant impacts."

Tuesday, city council adopted a zoning ordinance requiring conditional use permits for any new or expanding bars larger than 2,000 square feet within High-Intensity Mixed-Use Districts.

Parker requested city staff work with business owners to research and implement policies to "deter unsafe behavior" in entertainment districts. The mayor said as a result of these conversations, the city will:

Work with bar owners to create a safety certification program with regular safety training for bar owners, managers, and employees that operates as a joint effort between the City, FWPD, and participating bar owners and business associations.

Increase off-duty police officers on-site at bars during peak hours and implement screening of customers with hand wands for firearms as they arrive, especially in larger establishments.

Additional scheduled inspections by Fire and Code Compliance Departments of individual businesses.

Utilize Crime Control & Prevention District (CCPD) funds to create a West Seventh Ambassadors Program.

The mayor said it would be similar to the Downtown Ambassador Program and would consider using a proposed West Seventh Public Improvement District (PID) to fund the program in future years.

Install high-intensity streetlights at key locations selected by FWPD.

Hire a nationally reputable crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED) consultant to assess the physical environment in Fort Worth's entertainment districts and make appropriate recommendations to improve security

Last week, the Fort Worth Police Department said it will be putting more officers on the street following the shooting. FWPD also has 13 cameras directly connected to the technologically advanced Real Time Crime Center.

"Public safety is at its strongest when we work together," said FWPD Chief of Police Neil Noakes. "FWPD is committed to continuing the work to advance proactive policing efforts by collaborating with the business community on solutions that advance safety for everyone."

The proposed FY2023-2024 City Budget includes an additional 106 new positions in FWPD. Those new positions include additions to the Homeless Outreach Programs & Enforcement (HOPE) Unit and Crisis Intervention Team (CIT). City Council will vote on the budget this month.

In an effort to curb underage drinking, city council voted unanimously to ban open containers in West Seventh last November.