Run of great winter weather continues into the workweek

No more rain in the forecast for January

NORTH TEXAS - What a day. It started with temperatures around freezing and wind chills in the 20s. By afternoon, all that cold was forgotten.

It was a sunny, warm winter day that was a long time coming. It was the warmest day in about two weeks and followed a seven-day run of daily rain and cold, overcast, foggy days. Notice that this month DFW has logged twice as many days of below-normal highs than above-normal.

Temperatures will start in the upper 30s Monday morning. There is fog in the forecast but no threat of freezing fog or patches of ice like we had this morning in our eastern counties.

Monday looks even better. The kids need that coat going to school. Let's see if they remember to bring it back home.

We expect lots of days like this in the week ahead. We might even hit 70° by Tuesday. Notice that winter temperatures do return at the end of next weekend. Until then, let's enjoy this!

The First Alert Weather Team is already watching what unfolds on Friday and this weekend. This appears to be a rather strong upper-level low-headed right for Texas. The track and timing are still uncertain but this has the potential for strong storms and heavy rain.

I can't stress enough how the track of this storm is uncertain at this time. Please follow the forecast as we approach next weekend, this system coming towards us could significantly alter your plans.