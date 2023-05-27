Royse City police warn about multiple incidents of 'jugging'

ROYSE CITY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - If you'll be out and about during the holiday weekend, Royse City police are asking you to stay alert. In the past week, there have been two cases of "jugging."

"Jugging is when an individual will follow a person from a bank to a secondary location hoping that they leave their money inside their vehicle," Sgt. Ryan Curtis said.

It can happen anywhere at any time. They've shared surveillance video showing what happened to one woman. While filling up her tank around 12 PM, someone smashes her passenger side window, climbs through, and takes her purse.

"Be aware of your surroundings - look for people who are in the area of the bank watching people come and go," Curtis said.

Police say often, criminals will watch you from a distance before making a move. It's never a good idea to leave anything of value, like your purse, inside your car.

"If you think you are being followed, I recommend you contact your local police department," Curtis said.