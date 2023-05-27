Watch CBS News
Local News

Royse City police warn about multiple incidents of 'jugging'

By Erin Jones

/ CBS Texas

Royce City police warn about multiple incidents of 'jugging'
Royse City police warn about multiple incidents of 'jugging' 01:39

ROYSE CITY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - If you'll be out and about during the holiday weekend, Royse City police are asking you to stay alert. In the past week, there have been two cases of "jugging." 

"Jugging is when an individual will follow a person from a bank to a secondary location hoping that they leave their money inside their vehicle," Sgt. Ryan Curtis said. 

It can happen anywhere at any time. They've shared surveillance video showing what happened to one woman. While filling up her tank around 12 PM, someone smashes her passenger side window, climbs through, and takes her purse. 

"Be aware of your surroundings - look for people who are in the area of the bank watching people come and go," Curtis said.

Police say often, criminals will watch you from a distance before making a move. It's never a good idea to leave anything of value, like your purse, inside your car.

"If you think you are being followed, I recommend you contact your local police department," Curtis said. 

Erin Jones
Erin-Jones_cbsdfw.jpg

Raised in Richardson, Erin Jones is proud to call North Texas home. Her passion for journalism began in elementary school. For a 5th grade graduation memory book, she was asked what do you want to be when you grow up? She wrote journalist.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 10:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.