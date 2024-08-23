Royse City man charged with trafficking, solicitation after teen escapes SUV

ROCKWALL COUNTY – A Royse City man faces felony charges after allegedly picking up a 15-year-old girl in his SUV and offering her money for sex, police said.

Daniel Leek, 44, is charged with trafficking and solicitation of prostitution, according to Royse City police.

Police said the teen voluntarily entered the SUV around 3:45 p.m. Thursday when Leek approached her while walking home from school along the I-30 south service road between FM 35 and FM 548.

Leek allegedly told her he was taking her to his house and offered her money for sex, which she refused, police said.

After stopping at a gas station and telling her to stay in the SUV while he bought her a drink, the girl fled the vehicle and ran to a Royse City motorcycle police officer who was at a traffic stop, police said.

The officer pursued and stopped Leek without incident after the SUV exited the parking lot.

The teen, who was not injured, was taken to the Rockwall County Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Royse City police.