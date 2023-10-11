Rowlett police searching for missing woman last seen at Baylor Scott & White–Lake Pointe
ROWLETT (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Rowlett police are searching for Morgan Hope Johnson, who was last seen walking away from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Lake Pointe around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Johnson, 28, was wearing a beige hooded sweatshirt, light-colored sweatpants and tennis shoes.
Police describe her as a 5-foot-5 tall woman weighing 130 pounds. They say she is currently in a delusional state and her safety is a serious concern.
If you have information about Johnson, contact the Rowlett Police Department at 972-412-6201 or call 911. Police ask to reference call for service No. 23052045.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Lake Pointe is located at 6800 Scenic Dr. in Rowlett.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.