Rowlett police searching for missing woman last seen at Baylor Scott & White–Lake Pointe

By Julia Falcon

CBS Texas

ROWLETT (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Rowlett police are searching for Morgan Hope Johnson, who was last seen walking away from Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Lake Pointe around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Morgan Johnson, 28 Rowlett Police Department

Johnson, 28, was wearing a beige hooded sweatshirt, light-colored sweatpants and tennis shoes.

Police describe her as a 5-foot-5 tall woman weighing 130 pounds. They say she is currently in a delusional state and her safety is a serious concern.

If you have information about Johnson, contact the Rowlett Police Department at 972-412-6201 or call 911. Police ask to reference call for service No. 23052045.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Lake Pointe is located at 6800 Scenic Dr. in Rowlett.

