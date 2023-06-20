Watch CBS News
Local News

Rowlett Fire Department dive rescue team recovers body from Lake Ray Hubbard

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Tuesday's Top Stories, June 20
Tuesday's Top Stories, June 20 01:56

ROWLETT (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Rowlett Fire Department dive rescue team recovered the body of a man from Lake Ray Hubbard on June 20. 

He was found shortly after 8 a.m. near the 1300 block of Rowlett Rd.

The Dallas Police Department and Dallas Medical Examiner also responded. 

Officials said due to decomposition they couldn't yet identify the man. 

First published on June 20, 2023 / 3:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.