Rowlett Fire Department dive rescue team recovers body from Lake Ray Hubbard
ROWLETT (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Rowlett Fire Department dive rescue team recovered the body of a man from Lake Ray Hubbard on June 20.
He was found shortly after 8 a.m. near the 1300 block of Rowlett Rd.
The Dallas Police Department and Dallas Medical Examiner also responded.
Officials said due to decomposition they couldn't yet identify the man.
