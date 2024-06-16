2 dead after shooting at Juneteenth celebration in Texas

6/15: CBS Weekend News 6/15: CBS Weekend News 20:19

A shooting at a Juneteenth celebration at a Texas park left two people dead and several wounded on Saturday, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock, a city about 19 miles north of Austin.

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said the shooting was sparked after an altercation between two groups during a concert at the event. The shooting took place near a vendor area away from the stage.

The two victims who were pronounced dead at the scene were not involved in the altercation, he said.

Police officers and fire department personnel who were attending the event immediately began providing emergency medical care to multiple wounded victims, who were then transported to local hospitals, Allen said.

Six people — four adults and two children — were taken to local trauma facilities, all with potentially serious injuries, according to a post on X by Austin-Travis County EMS.

"It breaks your heart for a family that was coming out to enjoy their evening and now their life is forever changed as a result of somebody who could care less about somebody else's life," Allen said.

According to CBS affiliate KEYE-TV, the Juneteenth celebration was billed as a free, family-friendly event.

Performers at the concert included DJ Hella Yella and Paul Wall, who wrote in a post on social media, "Round Rock, we are praying for everybody."

Police do not have a suspect in custody and investigators do not know how many shooters were involved. The investigation is ongoing, the police chief said.