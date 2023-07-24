Search continues for missing Fort Worth teen last seen 4 days ago
FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police continue to search for Ronasia Wright, 15, who was last seen four days ago at the Diamond Mini Mart on Boca Raton Boulevard.
Wright is 4 foot 8 inches tall, 110 pounds with black hair and green eyes.
An 11-year-old girl who was also reported missing at the same time, who police said was with Wright has returned home.
The investigation is ongoing.
