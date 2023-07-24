Watch CBS News
Search continues for missing Fort Worth teen last seen 4 days ago

By Annie Gimbel

CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police continue to search for Ronasia Wright, 15, who was last seen four days ago at the Diamond Mini Mart on Boca Raton Boulevard. 

Ronasia Wright, 15 Fort Worth Police Department

Wright is 4 foot 8 inches tall, 110 pounds with black hair and green eyes. 

An 11-year-old girl who was also reported missing at the same time, who police said was with Wright has returned home. 

The investigation is ongoing.

