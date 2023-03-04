Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' speeches to Texas Republicans generates 2024 presidential race interest

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – You could say Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is doing the political equivalent of the Texas two-step.

First, he'll address Harris County Republicans in Houston Friday evening, then the Dallas County GOP's Reagan Day Dinner at the Omni Hotel Saturday evening.

While DeSantis hasn't declared he's running for President, SMU Political Science Professor Matthew Wilson called his visit a step into the 2024 race for the White House. "This certainly signals that he has national ambitions. It certainly signals he's gearing up for a presidential run."

The media isn't invited to attend DeSantis' speeches.

Geni Manning was an early supporter of former President Donald Trump. "President Trump was a great leader, a great president."

But she said she now hopes DeSantis will challenge Trump in the primary. "I just think DeSantis would bring a fresh, new start to the Republican Party and may get more votes from the Democratic side and from some Republicans who won't vote for Trump."

Manning praised the job DeSantis has done as Florida's governor, his service in the U.S. Navy, and his blue-collar roots among other things.

Wayne Richard said he continues to back Trump because of his record as president. "We've seen all the successful results, the economy did so well, no wars, he just did a wonderful job as president. He proved what he says he can do."

DeSantis' speech comes one year before the Texas primary, which is a lot of time in politics, but the presidential field will solidify in the next few months.

In the polls among Republicans, Trump and DeSantis are far ahead of former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who entered the GOP primary last month and another potential candidate former Vice President Mike Pence.

Professor Wilson said, "DeSantis is clearly the main challenger to former President Trump."

Richard said DeSantis should not run for President next year and instead, should be loyal to Trump, who endorsed him during his first primary run for governor. "The loyalty component is very important."

He said DeSantis should wait until 2028. "Keep Florida red, build it even better and then after the four years and Trump steps down, run for office."

Manning disagreed. "There's so many people that don't want Trump even though he was a great president. There's just people that are against him and we can't take the chance of losing another election, we just can't."

Professor Wilson said DeSantis' speeches this weekend show how important Texas is to the Republican party. "There is no richer trove of funding sources, of delegates, of votes for someone running for President on the Republican side than Texas. Of course, Harris County and Dallas County are the two most significant populations centers here."