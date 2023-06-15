2 suspects face murder charge in fatal shooting of Rogelio Castro-Gomez



DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Homicide detectives have identified two 23-year-olds in the fatal shooting of Rogelio Castro-Gomez, 21, on April 16.

Castro-Gomez was found injured in a car parked in the 9300 block of East R. L. Thornton. First responders took him to the hospital where he died a month later, on June 13.

Suspects Jose Sandoval Johnson, 23, and Valeria Garcia, 23, are both facing a murder charge.