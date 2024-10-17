Robert Roberson's execution looms amid last-minute legal efforts and claims of innocence

HUNTSVILLE — Thursday evening, Robert Roberson will be executed by the State of Texas.

The execution comes despite concerns from state lawmakers and the detective who put him on death row that Roberson is an innocent man.

In a historic move, state lawmakers issued a subpoena to Roberson in a last-minute legal effort to stop his execution, which would be the first in the country connected to a shaken baby syndrome diagnosis.

Republicans and Democrats on the House Criminal Justice Committee believe Roberson deserves a new trial based on the medical theory that the death of his chronically ill 2-year-old daughter was caused by violent shaking, known as shaken baby syndrome, which has been widely dismissed by many as junk science.

A Travis County judge is set to hear arguments at 3:45 p.m. over the subpoena.

Roberson has been transferred to the state prison in Huntsville from death row in Livingston where we are told he is spending his final hours with a spiritual advisor and other visitors.

Unless the subpoena works, the U.S. Supreme Court intervenes or Governor Abbott issues a 30-day reprieve, at 6 p.m. witnesses will hear any last words from Roberson before he is administered a lethal injection.

Over the last two days, Roberson's attorney with The Innocence Project expressed confidence that his life would be spared.