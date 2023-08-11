Roadway Fire in Eastland County forces evacuations

EASTLAND COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - All residents in Olden are ordered to evacuate immediately due to the threat of the Roadway Fire.

According to the Eastland County Fire Department, multiple county units are currently fighting the fire.

"Anyone living in Olden needs to evacuate per the County Sheriff," a statement from ECFD reads.

Olden - Roadway Fire evac

According to The Texas A&M Forest Service, this fire is 30 acres and 0% contained.

This is a developing story.