Roadway Fire in Eastland County forces evacuations
EASTLAND COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - All residents in Olden are ordered to evacuate immediately due to the threat of the Roadway Fire.
According to the Eastland County Fire Department, multiple county units are currently fighting the fire.
"Anyone living in Olden needs to evacuate per the County Sheriff," a statement from ECFD reads.
According to The Texas A&M Forest Service, this fire is 30 acres and 0% contained.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.