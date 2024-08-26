Watch CBS News
Richardson police officer responding to domestic violence call shoots, kills man

RICHARDSON – A man was fatally shot by a Richardson police officer who was responding to a domestic violence call this weekend. 

It happened on Sunday just after 4 a.m. in the 1500 block of Fair Oaks Drive. The victim told Richardson police she was assaulted by her boyfriend who was armed with a weapon. 

Police said when the officer arrived, the man was in the garage of the home, "wielding a large knife." Police said that despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, the man ignored them. 

He then left the garage and moved through the backyard, towards the officer. The man went to a parked pickup truck, where he reached inside, then suddenly turned towards the officer and waved the knife "in a threatening manner," police said.

As a response, the officer discharged her firearm once, hitting the suspect in the upper part of his body. 

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The police officer has been placed on administrative leave. She has been with the Richardson Police Department for two years.

