Anestheseologist called as witness in day 7 of Reynaldo Ortiz trial

DALLAS - The federal criminal trial of anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz resumed Wednesday morning. Ortiz faces 10 felony counts for allegedly tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas in 2022.

The defense's first witness on Tuesday was a DPD detective who was first involved in the investigation. Attorney Marti Morgan asked a series of questions about the fingerprint reports sent to investigators which showed that the one recoverable print did not match Ortiz.

On Wednesday, the defense called expert witness BobbieJean Sweitzer, an anesthesiologist from Virginia, to weigh in on each patient's case.

Sweitzer testified that each emergency had an explanation that did not involve the IV bags, from typical surgical complications to outright medical mistakes.

It is unclear how many more witnesses the defense plans to call. Ortiz's team told the judge they have not decided whether he will take the stand. Sweitzer is expected to be on the stand for at least the rest of the morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the trial.