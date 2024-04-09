Raynaldo Ortiz trial day 6: Witness contradicts other doctors

DALLAS -- The federal criminal trial of anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz resumed Tuesday, after taking Monday off. Ortiz faces 10 felony counts for allegedly tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas in 2022.

Tuesday got off to a rough start for the prosecution. Dr. Elizabeth Kerner, who performed surgeries on two of the victims who testified, took the stand.

At times she contradicted previous testimony from doctors who spoke about the cardiac emergencies involving the two plastic surgery patients. She also had trouble remembering some details on several occasions, saying she was "pulling a blank."

Kerner downplayed the emergencies that resulted from both surgeries, saying at one point about a patient, "To my recollection, she was fine."

One of Kerner's patients testified last week that the cardiac emergency she allegedly suffered due to a tainted IV bag forced her facelift to be left incomplete, resulting in severe scarring. The patient spent four nights in the ICU and testified that she now has to take medication for the rest of her life.

The prosecution appeared to struggle with how to question her, jumping around from surgery to surgery before asking about the sudden shutdown of the surgery center in August 2022. That, too, elicited answers from Kerner about her lack of memory.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the trial.