Return of football means Cowboys watch parties and a boom for business

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) - It's officially football season and across North Texas Sunday, Dallas Cowboys fans were preparing for the first big watch party of the year.

And that means big business for many local business owners.

At Wing City Wings and Sports Bar in Garland, it's hard to tell what owner Robi Minies loves more, the Dallas Cowboys or wings.

"I'm the most biased guy on the planet," said Minies. "If I have 18 games I wanna go 18 and 0."

But the return of football is also great for business.

"It's like a jolt almost, those phones start lighting up when they know those Cowboys are coming," said Minies.

To keep every watch party well-fed, they've stocked up on at least seven thousand wings this weekend for this location alone. They have another location in Mesquite.

"It's the first one so people are getting together, the excitement," he said.

Summer is typically the slow season for Wing City so once football season hits...

"Well it's like night and day I think typically we may serve in a month 30 thousand chicken wings, you know what I'm saying, during football season," said Minies.

That's why he's hoping the Cowboys take it all the way this year.

"Yeah, we wanna see the Cowboys and Dak [Prescott] take us to the promised land. We haven't been there in a while and we want to get back there it's good for us and it's good for business."