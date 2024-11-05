Texas voters cast ballots as Donald Trump, Kamala Harris face off in 2024 presidential election

Texas voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2024 election, weighing in on key races – including those for House and Senate seats – and deciding who they want to lead the nation.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are facing off in the vote in a state that is considered a Republican stronghold but is becoming increasingly competitive.

Texas — one of the fastest-growing states in the U.S. — hasn't elected a Democratic president statewide since Jimmy Carter in 1976. It has not traditionally been considered a battleground state, although recent elections and polling data have indicated a shifting political landscape.

As of Nov. 3, CBS News/YouGov polling and analysis showed that Trump had only a 4-percentage point lead over Harris in the state, holding approximately 51% of votes compared to the vice president's 47%.

The day before the election, The New York Times reported the Texas polling average showed Trump up 8 percentage points, with 52% of the vote compared to Harris' 44%.

In the 2016 presidential election, Trump secured 52% of the votes in Texas, compared to Hillary Clinton's 43%. Trump won the state again in 2020, but by a smaller margin, receiving 52% and while Joe Biden had 46%.

At the time, Harris, who was then Biden's running mate, helped increase support for the president-elect with her stances on issues such as healthcare, education and social justice – appealing to younger, diverse voter demographics, according to the Texas Tribune.

As she campaigned for herself this election, she sought to actively engage Texas voters. Just over a week before the election, both she and Trump made campaign stops in the state — Trump in Austin and Harris in Houston.

At Shell Energy Stadium, Harris addressed a crowd of 30,000, advocating for reproductive freedom alongside Texas Democratic Senate candidate Colin Allred. In Austin, Trump, joined by Sen. Ted Cruz, focused on border security and crimes committed by migrants, reiterating his party's core messages.