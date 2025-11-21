Restored Volkswagen "Magic bus" that somehow survived major California wildfire makes public debut

Los Angeles — A vintage blue VW bus that became an unlikely symbol of resilience after it survived a California wildfire made its public debut this week, shiny and like-new after Volkswagen spent months restoring the damaged vehicle.

The bus went viral in January when an Associated Press photographer captured it looking surprisingly unharmed by the deadly Palisades Fire, a spot of blue and white dwarfed by the charred remains of a Malibu neighborhood. Volkswagen saw the accompanying AP story and reached out to the owner, Megan Weinraub. Upon closer inspection, VW technicians discovered that while the bus had survived, it had smoke damage and blistered paint, rust and a window busted by the heat.

In its restoration, the 1977 Type 2 Microbus named Azul - Spanish for the color blue - again brought people together as technicians consulted the broader community of VW enthusiasts in a shared mission to revive what was a quirky middle-aged vehicle.

Megan Weinraub, right, looks at her restored VW bus, which survived the Pacific Palisades fire in January, at the LA Auto Show on Nov. 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP

"It melted and Volkswagen saved it," Weinraub said Thursday at the LA Auto Show, standing with the bus's previous owner, Preston Martin. "It was a giant relief because it wasn't my first priority with everything going on."

While Weinraub calls the microbus "Azul," it became known as the "Magic bus" on social media, CBS News Los Angeles points out.

"I was lucky and grateful to have the opportunity for them to restore it because I wouldn't have been able to restore it myself," she told the station.

Weintraub and Martin still can't believe the bus they wrote off as a goner is now ready to take them on another surfing adventure. The last time they saw the pre-burned Azul was two days before the Palisades Fire broke out, when they parked the bus near Weinraub's apartment after surfing.

Megan Weinraub, left, and Preston Martin, the former owner, pose in front of her Volkswagen bus after seeing it for the first time om Oct. 27, 2025, in Malibu, Calif., after it was restored by VW. Mark J. Terrill/AP

Mark J. Terrill, the AP photographer who captured the original image, was on hand when Weinraub and Martin saw the bus for the first time after its restoration in late October.

Volkswagen hauled the microbus to its Oxnard facility west of Los Angeles where it houses historic VW vehicles. Vehicle technicians Farlan Robertson and Gunnar Wynarski sourced hard-to-find parts, got creative and reached out to a lot of people.

"At the bottom of it it was to try to take the vehicle that everyone else saw and do what we could to improve upon it, but not change it," said Robertson, "to actually have it come out and be the revived, resurrected vehicle returned to its former glory."