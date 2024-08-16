Watch CBS News
Urgent water restrictions in place in North Texas city after pump failure

By Doug Myers

NORTH TEXAS – A main water well pump failure in the northwest Tarrant County city of Blue Mound has resulted in major water restrictions.

The city of 2,200 is now under a mandatory Stage 3 water stage to "maintain adequate water supply for drinking and firefighting purposes," officials said Friday.

Under the restriction, prohibitions include:

  • Landscape watering
  • Water on paved areas, including runoff from garden or lawn watering, and hosing of pavements and buildings
  • Draining or filling of swimming pools
  • Operation of ornamental fountains and ponds
  • Washing all vehicles

City officials have notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, while staff continue to monitor the situation.

