Urgent water restrictions in place in North Texas city after pump failure

NORTH TEXAS – A main water well pump failure in the northwest Tarrant County city of Blue Mound has resulted in major water restrictions.

The city of 2,200 is now under a mandatory Stage 3 water stage to "maintain adequate water supply for drinking and firefighting purposes," officials said Friday.

Under the restriction, prohibitions include:

Landscape watering

Water on paved areas, including runoff from garden or lawn watering, and hosing of pavements and buildings

Draining or filling of swimming pools

Operation of ornamental fountains and ponds

Washing all vehicles

City officials have notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, while staff continue to monitor the situation.