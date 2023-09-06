Rescheduling driver license appointments could take months with services still down

Want to get your driver's license today? Too bad!

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Driver license offices were closed for the sixth straight day across Texas Wednesday, part of what the Texas Department of Public Safety called an "ongoing" update of the computer system.

The agency announced it plans to continue canceling appointments through at least noon Thursday.

The shutdown impacts anyone trying to get a new driver license, renewal, ID card or driver records.

The agency told CBS Texas there were no security issues reported related to the computer work but would not answer questions about what was being upgraded or what issues are preventing offices from reopening.

DPS first announced Aug. 31 that it planned to close driver license offices and call centers the next day, and keep them closed through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

However, customers began reporting Tuesday that appointments held long in advance were being canceled, and drivers turned away when visiting local officers in person.

At one of the agency mega centers Wednesday in Fort Worth drivers unaware of the shutdown were walking in for appointments, only to walk back out moments later after finding out about the issue.

Charles Okech, who is halfway through a training program to get his commercial driver license, was trying to get a permit to complete his work but had to leave empty-handed.

"There's no way to get that license before you do that test," he said, hoping that he can somehow get the permit before the end of the week so his training isn't delayed.

Teenagers hoping to get their first license were already looking to reschedule and finding it could be months before they could secure another opening.

DPS said it was contacting people who had appointments canceled and would give them priority to reschedule.