All Texas driver's license offices closed, online services down after software update DPS says

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - All state driver's license offices were forced to close Tuesday and access to online services was also derailed after problems with a weekend software update.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the outage is impacting all driver's license services including renewing or replacing a license or identification card, obtaining a driver's record and verifying eligibility both at offices across the state and online.

All appointments for Tuesday were canceled and, according to TxDPS, impacted customers were contacted.

"The department is working to identify the issue, which is related to the driver license system update that took place over the weekend, and get it fixed as quickly as possible," TxDPS said in a statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience.'

Offices and services were scheduled to reopen Tuesday after a planned shutdown over the holiday weekend for system updates.

There is no timeline for when service might be restored.