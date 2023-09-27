Republican Party of Texas mourns death of conservative activist Grace Jones

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Republican Party of Texas has released a statement expressing sadness at the recent death of conservative activist Grace Jones.

"Words are difficult to express the feelings we have at the moment. Our heart goes out to Grace's family, especially to her three children still at home, who are now left parentless. The best option we have at this time is fervent prayer for peace that surpasses our understanding," said Matt Rinaldi, Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas.

Jones served as the State Republican Executive Committee (SREC) Woman for District 20, among many other positions.

She was active in Republican politics for more than seven years by serving in various paid and volunteer positions. In addition to running for local office, she managed or assisted with local campaigns and volunteered for multiple roles. She held numerous offices within her local TFRW Club, as well as TFRW District Director, TFRW Secretary, and an SREC member. She was also the Jim Wells County Treasurer. Grace was a State Delegate in 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022. In 2020, she was Caucus Chair for the convention.

Jones is survived by her four children.