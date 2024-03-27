Renowned blind artist creates vibrant mural in North Texas

GARLAND — The City of Garland commissioned Denton artist John Bramblitt to create Downtown Garland's third mural after the fall announcement of the City's Bankhead Cultural Arts District.

What makes this mural more unique is that Bramblitt is blind.

He lost his vision in 2001 following complications from epilepsy and Lyme disease.

The mural is going up on the side wall of the headquarters of Visual Aid Volunteers, at 617 W State St.

Visual Aid Volunteers started as a pilot project in 1960. As a result, Garland ISD became the first school district in Texas to have blind and low-vision students attend public schools alongside their sighted peers. Now, Visual Aid Volunteers provides braille products for visually impaired students of all ages.

A staggering 71 artists from across the state competed for the opportunity to make their mark on this colossal canvas.

Bramblitt's artwork has toured and been sold in more than 120 countries. He has been the subject of award-winning documentaries and has earned three Presidential Service Awards for his innovative art workshops.

His approach to the Garland mural embraces art and the theme of art, including dancers and musicians surrounding a central figure who is influenced by music. All will be very much in line with Bramblitt's style of bright colors and somewhat of a pop art sensibility.

He works on the mural daily, weather permitting. The unveiling of his masterpiece is Garland's Big Art Day, Saturday, April 6.