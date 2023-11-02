Arlington ISD to close Friday, allowing students, staff to celebrate the Texas Rangers' World Series win

Arlington mayor talks about what the Rangers' win means to Texas

Arlington mayor talks about what the Rangers' win means to Texas

Arlington mayor talks about what the Rangers' win means to Texas

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Arlington ISD is closing schools and offices Friday, Nov. 3 for students and staff to celebrate the Texas Rangers' World Series win.

"This is the first championship win for the Rangers in their history," said Dr. Steven Wurtz, interim superintendent of Arlington ISD. "It's a huge day for sports fans, and we're excited to celebrate with the team and the community."

In addition, the Texas Rangers have requested that Arlington ISD marching band students perform at their parade and celebration in the entertainment district - which takes place outside Globe Life Field at 12:15 p.m. Friday.

The school district says they are combining students from all six high schools to make up one combined band for the event.

"We are thrilled about this opportunity for our students," Wurtz said. "They are so talented and everyone will know that after they see them perform at the parade."