Rangers clinch playoff spot for the first time since 2016, still more work left

Rangers fans anxious, eager as team remains on the cusp of clinching playoff spot

SEATTLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Rangers punched their ticket to the postseason for the 1st time since 2016 on Saturday night, but they still have work to do to clinch the American League West Division title.

Solid pitching and clutch hitting were the keys to a 6-1 win over the Mariners, which set off a champagne celebration in the Rangers clubhouse.

However, at the same time, the Houston Astros were closing out a 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks in Arizona. So, the Rangers enter the final Sunday of the regular season with a Magic Number of 1.

To win the AL West, they need to either beat the Mariners or have the Astros fall to the D-Backs on Sunday.

The stakes are high on Sunday.

If the Rangers win the division, they will host a Division Series Game One next Saturday at Globe Life Field against either Houston or Minnesota.

But if the Rangers lose and the Astros win on Sunday, Texas would start a best of 3 games Wild Card Series on Tuesday at Tampa Bay